WORK/LIFE CONSULTANT Job in Osan, South Korea – Department of the Air Force

The United States government is a massive employer, and is always looking for qualified candidates to fill a wide variety of open employment positions in locations across the country. Below you’ll find a Qualification Summary for an active, open job listing from the Department of the Air Force. The opening is for a WORK/LIFE CONSULTANT in Osan, South Korea Feel free to browse this and any other job listings and reach out to us with any questions!

WORK/LIFE CONSULTANT – Osan, South Korea

Pacific Air Forces, Department of the Air Force

Job ID: 104453Start Date: 06/05/2019End Date: 06/11/2019

Qualification Summary

BASIC REQUIREMENT FOR WORK/LIFE CONSULTANT / GS-0101-11: DEGREE: Bachelor’s degree (or higher degree) in behavioral or social science, or related disciplines appropriate to the position. OR COMBINATION OF EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: A combination of education and experience that provided the applicant with knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field. OR EXPERIENCE: Four years of appropriate experience that demonstrated that the applicant has acquired knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field. In addition to meeting the basic requirement above, to qualify for this position you must also meet the qualification requirements listed below: SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: Applicants must have at least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade GS-09, or equivalent in other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience includes: have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-09 grade level in the Federal service which includes concepts, principles, and theories to analyze and interpret complete social and behavioral data concerning the client; and to assess factors of personality structure and dynamics as they affect findings of aptitudes and interests; interviewing and counseling to provide clients with vocational, educational, and disability problems to receive, assimilate, and make realistic career, transition, relocation, and other life and work choices; establish the nature and extent of concerns/issues; provide assistance in developing goals and plan. Note: You must submit a copy of official transcripts. OR EDUCATION: Have successfully completed a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree in a field which demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform the work of the position. NOTE: You must submit copies of your official transcripts. OR COMBINATION OF EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION: Have less than the full amount of specialized experience described in the job opportunity announcement; however, I have completed some graduated-level education as described in the job opportunity announcement. Therefore, I have a combination of experience and education. NOTE: You must submit a copy of official transcripts. FEDERAL TIME-IN-GRADE (TIG) REQUIREMENT FOR GENERAL SCHEDULE (GS) POSITIONS: Merit promotion applicants must meet applicable time-in­-grade requirements to be considered eligible. One year at the GS-09 level is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS-11 level. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES (KSAs): Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:

1. Knowledge of social services delivery systems as well as a wide range of concepts, principles, theories, and practices relating to one or more of the social or behavioral science fields.

2. Skill in conducting interviews to establish the nature and extent of concerns/issues, provide assistance in developing goals and plans, and determine appropriate referral services/options when frequently there is difficulty in determining clients needs or wants or in convincing them to accept that problems exist.

3. Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relationships using tact and diplomacy in interactions with individuals/families, leadership of organizations, and with program representatives and officials.

4. Ability to assess and measure organizations’ trends, concerns, and needs; assist in identifying and prioritizing goals; and provide guidance and direction for the development and implementation of effective plans and tools to address such issues.

5. Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing. PART-TIME OR UNPAID EXPERIENCE: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week. VOLUNTEER WORK EXPERIENCE: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

If you’d like to submit a resume or apply for this position, please contact Premier Veterans at abjobs@premierveterans.com. All are free to apply!

