Accounting Technician Job in Seoul, South Korea – Department of the Army

The United States government is a massive employer, and is always looking for qualified candidates to fill a wide variety of open employment positions in locations across the country. Below you’ll find a Qualification Summary for an active, open job listing from the Department of the Army. The opening is for an Accounting Technician in Seoul, South Korea Feel free to browse this and any other job listings and reach out to us with any questions!

Accounting Technician – Seoul, South Korea

U.S. Army Medical Command, Department of the Army

Job ID: 53317Start Date: 02/20/2019End Date: 03/01/2019

Qualification Summary

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities. Current Department of Army Civilian Employees Applying to OCONUS PositionsCurrent Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)Disabled Veteran w/ a Service-Connected Disability, More than 10%, Less than 30%Excepted Service Overseas Family Member AppointmentFamily Member Preference (FMP) for Overseas EmploymentInteragency Career Transition Assistance PlanMilitary Spouse Preference (MSP) for Overseas EmploymentReinstatementVeterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) If you are currently stationed in the overseas area, all of your overseas time will be credited toward your current overseas tour end date. Your overseas time served will not reset upon accepting this assignment. If you have returned from OCONUS within the past two years or less, your time previously served in the OCONUS area will be credited to your five year overseas rotation upon accepting this assignment. In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document. Specialized experience: One year of specialized experience which includes: Applying an in-depth understanding of accounting or other financial management methods; resolving difficult or sensitive problems; examining accounts to resolve difficult reconciliations; analyzing adjustments and corrective entries in patient accounts; tracing transactions and preparing worksheets to show discrepancies. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-05). You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

Accounting OperationsComputer SkillsControl of FundsFundamentals and Operations of Accounting Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-05).

If you’d like to submit a resume or apply for this position, please contact Premier Veterans at abjobs@premierveterans.com. All are free to apply!

