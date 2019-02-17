STAFF ACCOUNTANT Job in Taegu, South Korea – Department of the Army

The United States government is a massive employer, and is always looking for qualified candidates to fill a wide variety of open employment positions in locations across the country. Below you’ll find a Qualification Summary for an active, open job listing from the Department of the Army. The opening is for a STAFF ACCOUNTANT in Taegu, South Korea Feel free to browse this and any other job listings and reach out to us with any questions!

STAFF ACCOUNTANT – Taegu, South Korea

U.S. Army, Pacific, Department of the Army

Job ID: 50053Start Date: 02/14/2019End Date: 02/20/2019

Qualification Summary

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees Applying to OCONUS PositionsCurrent Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)Excepted Service Overseas Family Member AppointmentFamily Member Preference (FMP) for Overseas EmploymentInteragency Career Transition Assistance PlanMilitary Spouse Preference (MSP) for Overseas EmploymentVeterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998 The Staff Accountant occupational series has a specific Basic Requirement that applies to all positions. Basic Requirement for Staff Accountant: A. Degree: Bachelor’s degree (or higher degree) in accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. OR B. Combination of Education and Experience: Must include at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant’s background must also include one of the following: (1) Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law; OR (2) A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; OR (3) Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; AND (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; AND (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant’s education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements. In addition to meeting the basic requirement above, to qualify for this position you must also meet the qualification requirements listed below: In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document. Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes assisting in analyzing accounting systems or adapting conventional accounting and analytical techniques to solve a variety of accounting problems. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-11). You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

Accounting AnalysisDecision SupportFinancial Concepts, Policies, and PrinciplesTechnical Competence Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-11).

If you’d like to submit a resume or apply for this position, please contact Premier Veterans at abjobs@premierveterans.com. All are free to apply!

