Transition Services Manager Job in Seoul, South Korea – Department of the Army

The United States government is a massive employer, and is always looking for qualified candidates to fill a wide variety of open employment positions in locations across the country. Below you’ll find a Qualification Summary for an active, open job listing from the Department of the Army. The opening is for a Transition Services Manager in Seoul, South Korea Feel free to browse this and any other job listings and reach out to us with any questions!

Transition Services Manager – Seoul, South Korea

Army Installation Management Command, Department of the Army

Job ID: 39074Start Date: 01/24/2019End Date: 02/01/2019

Qualification Summary

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities. If you have returned from OCONUS within the past 2 years or less, your time previously served in the OCONUS area will be credited to your 5 year overseas rotation upon accepting this assignment. Current Department of Army Civilian Employees Applying to OCONUS PositionsCurrent Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)Excepted Service Overseas Family Member AppointmentFamily Member Preference (FMP) for Overseas EmploymentInteragency Career Transition Assistance PlanMilitary Spouse Preference (MSP) for Overseas EmploymentNon-Appropriated Fund Instrumentality (NAFI)Non-Department of Defense (DoD) TransferVeterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998 In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document. To qualify based on your work experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience is defined as: experience with marketing techniques such as radio/TV public announcements; and experience with veteran’s benefits to include medical, education, and financial. In addition, your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-11 level in the Federal service. You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

Internal Controls/IntegrityOral CommunicationOrganizational Awareness Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-11).

If you’d like to submit a resume or apply for this position, please contact Premier Veterans at abjobs@premierveterans.com. All are free to apply!

Apply

Post a job on LemonWire. Email jobs@lemonwire.com.

Want to advertise on listings like this? Email ads@lemonwire.com.